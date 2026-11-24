Germany’s Left Party expels a lawmaker accused of antisemitism from the Berlin parliamentary group today, removing a key obstacle in coalition talks to form the next state government.

Out of 44 representatives of the Left’s Berlin state parliamentary group, 33 vote to oust Vanessa Emde, overcoming the two-thirds requirement, says the group’s co-chair, Tobias Schulze.

Emde does not respond to a request for comment.

With Emde out, the hard-left party, which under lead candidate Elif Eralp emerged as the largest force in September 20 elections with 25.7% of the vote, averts a collapse of talks with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens.

Discussions have been overshadowed by concerns from the SPD and Greens about antisemitism and the role of the Israel-Gaza conflict in the Berlin branch of the Left, centered on Emde.

The prospect of a Left-led coalition in Berlin has drawn criticism from Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his conservatives, who have described the Left in Berlin as extreme. Merz has warned the SPD, his partner in Germany’s federal government, and the Greens against joining such an alliance.

Schulze told journalists that the parliamentary group had concluded cooperation was no longer possible with the 45-year-old after she withdrew support for a declaration on combating antisemitism and staged a protest against party leadership.