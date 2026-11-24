Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Iran Guards say container ship hits mine on ‘unauthorized’ route near Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say a container ship came to a stop today after hitting a mine while sailing on an “unauthorized” route near the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reports.
State media earlier said the vessel was targeted after turning off its navigation and positioning systems and refusing to comply with maritime traffic instructions, without elaborating.
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