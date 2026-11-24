Germany’s far-left Die Linke party on Tuesday kicked out controversial local lawmaker Vanessa Emde over her strident criticism of Israel, seen by some as antisemitic.

Die Linke, which placed first in local elections in Berlin in September, has been trying to hammer out a coalition deal with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens.

Both have urged Die Linke to oust Emde, a newly elected local representative from the Neukölln district, which has a large Arab population.

Emde has been accused of questioning Israel’s right to exist and of maintaining ties to pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel activists who opponents say have expressed support for terror groups.

Emde denies the accusations. She has said she remains committed to fighting antisemitism while advocating for Palestinian rights.

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Die Linke hopes to make Elif Eralp, a lawyer and long-time local housing activist, the first mayor of Berlin from the hard-left party.

Emde’s expulsion on Tuesday — which was backed by more than two-thirds of Die Linke’s lawmakers in the Berlin parliament — clears one potential hurdle to sealing a coalition deal with the SPD and the Greens.

Local Berlin SPD leaders said Tuesday that they “welcomed” the move.

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Die Linke’s local parliamentary group leader, Tobias Schluze, said relations between the party and Emde had become “irreconcilable.”

He cited Emde’s decision to initially sign a party statement against antisemitism, only to later withdraw her signature, and Emde’s participation in a protest against Die Linke.

The prospect of a Die Linke-led coalition in Berlin has drawn criticism from Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his conservatives, who have described the Left in Berlin as extreme. Merz has warned the SPD, his partner in Germany’s federal government, and the Greens against joining such an alliance.