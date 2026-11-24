Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party says it has signed a coalition deal with Yisrael Beytenu led by Avigdor Liberman.

Yashar says Eisenkot and Liberman met this evening and agreed to sign a deal between their parties.

It marks the first official coalition deal signed between two parties and comes just minutes after The Democrats announced it was freezing any talks with Yashar.

Yisrael Beytenu has been strongly aligned with Yashar and has been pushing Eisenkot to form a coalition with the Haredi political parties. Golan meanwhile has been seeking an alignment with the Arab-led Ra’am and Joint List factions.