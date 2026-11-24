NEW YORK — Three New York City Council members on Friday called on the city’s public university system to open a civil rights investigation into the cancellation of a student event involving a Jewish Hillel club last week.

The lawmakers tied the incident to past alleged antisemitism at Hunter College and said the investigation was needed to “ensure accountability for any discriminatory conduct,” in a letter sent to the City University of New York (CUNY) chancellor.

Hunter College vowed to probe the incident last week, but the Council members’ request escalated the issue to the central CUNY administration.

New York City Council members Eric Dinowitz, Virginia Maloney and Lynn Schulman signed the joint letter, according to a copy shared with The Times of Israel on Monday.

Dinowitz is the head of the Council’s Jewish caucus and the co-chair of its antisemitism task force, and Maloney represents Hunter’s district.

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Last week, the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) at Hunter College, part of the public City University of New York (CUNY) system, announced that it had canceled its Cultural Arts Night. The event was set to include five student groups, including Hillel and Students for Justice in Palestine.

“We have made the decision to cancel the event as it doesn’t align with our values or the values of the students we represent,” the student government said. “Going forward, every club and every member of USG will know who is involved in an event before it is planned or approved.”

The statement did not mention Hillel, but it was flooded with antisemitic comments on social media, and an anti-Israel student club at a nearby CUNY campus applauded the move against Hillel, calling it a “Zionist propaganda organization.”

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Leading Jewish groups called for an investigation after the cancellation, and Hunter said at the time that it was “deeply troubled” and would investigate.

CUNY is a vast network of 26 colleges and more than 250,000 students around the five boroughs.

The system is overseen by a central administration, but each college has significant autonomy.

While Hunter said it would investigate the event cancellation, the lawmakers addressed the request to the CUNY system’s chancellor, Felix V. Matos Rodríguez.

Last week, Dinowitz said that at colleges there are “two elements of antisemitism” — overt incidents like swastika graffiti, and subtle incidents “like the cancellation of events where they don’t say it’s because of Hillel.”

“Imagine being a Jewish student and tucking your Star of David in your shirt or not feeling safe wearing your yarmulke,” Dinowitz told The Times of Israel.

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“That’s what we see happening at Hunter. The challenge with having Hunter itself do an investigation is we’ve seen that fail in the past,” he said. “CUNY central has to take a more direct role in doing these investigations, both for the individual incidents and for the campus climate.”

Friday’s letter linked the canceled event to past incidents at Hunter, including protesters near the college chanting, “Jews on campus pick a side” and antisemitic graffiti.

The City Council members called for a Title VI investigation, referring to federal civil rights protections that prohibit discrimination in institutions that receive federal funding, such as universities.

“We are deeply concerned by reports that Hunter College’s Cultural Arts Night was canceled following objections to the inclusion of certain groups, reportedly including Hillel,” the letter said. “If any student organization was excluded because of its members’ actual or perceived shared ancestry or national origin, that could violate the civil rights protections enshrined in Title VI.”

CUNY on Tuesday referred The Times of Israel to Hunter College for a statement.

“Hunter College is conducting a timely and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cancellation of a Cultural Arts Night event scheduled for November 16, 2026. The investigation will determine whether university policy was violated and will not hesitate to take action if so,” the statement said.

A full investigation can only be opened after a review of the initial complaint, according to CUNY regulations.

CUNY has grappled with alleged antisemitism for years, including repeated dust-ups with City Council members and past protests targeting Hillel.

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A 2024 third-party review of antisemitism at CUNY that was commissioned by the state called for an overhaul of the system’s policies for handling discrimination.

The CUNY administration and CUNY colleges have taken measures to combat discrimination against Jews. The experience of Jewish students and faculty also varies by college.

The Council members welcomed some of those efforts, but said that protecting students’ rights “requires more than programs that bring people together.”

“That is why a full investigation is warranted, and that is why clear, enforceable rules must be implemented,” the letter said.

Earlier this month, a small number of student activists held a “Day of Rage” protest next to the Hunter campus, then marched to demonstrate outside the offices of the Jewish National Fund and the UJA-Federation of New York, one of the city’s leading Jewish groups.

CUNY colleges have a limited ability to respond to protests because the rallies generally take place on public property.

Last week, Jewish community advocates protested outside of the college in support of Hillel.

CUNY is funded by both the state and city governments. The City Council has some oversight authority over CUNY but does not directly govern the system.