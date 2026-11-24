The Democrats party, led by Yair Golan, announces that it is freezing coalition talks with Yashar due to the ongoing talks between Gadi Eisenkot’s party and Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud faction.

Earlier, Likud and Yashar said they would be holding a fourth round of unity talks tomorrow.

The party says it is announcing the “cessation of talks with the Yashar party,” due to the purported “progress in talks to form a unity government with Netanyahu, agreements with the Likud to establish a consensus committee regarding the judicial overhaul” as well as what it calls a “stalemate in negotiations” to form a coalition within the so-called change bloc.

Golan has been pushing Eisenkot to form a coalition with the support of the Arab-led parties Ra’am and the Joint List — something that other members of the bloc staunchly oppose.