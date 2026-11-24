Israel announced on Monday that it would allow the partial repair of Gaza’s two main sewage treatment plants, which it had agreed to facilitate in June but held off on doing so in the months that followed.

The announcement from the Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories agency came amid mounting international frustration over Jerusalem’s refusal to advance the Board of Peace’s plan for disarming Hamas and rebuilding the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

COGAT made the announcement after its chief, Yoram Halevy, met with the heads of UN agencies and representatives of the Board of Peace to advance preparations for winter in Gaza.

During the Monday meeting, Halevy “presented a newly approved package of pumps, generators, water tankers and medical equipment, as well as solutions for the Sheikh Ajlin and Sheikh Radwan wastewater facilities,” COGAT said in a statement.

“We are aware of the difficulties that the winter season poses for residents of the Gaza Strip and are working to provide a dedicated humanitarian response,” COGAT said, two weeks after storms caused flooding that destroyed or damaged 23,000 tents in the Strip.

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The vast majority of Gazans live in temporary shelters, and footage from the flooding earlier this month showed tents flooded with sewage water. Untreated wastewater has also been flowing into the Mediterranean Sea on a daily basis.

A report published Monday by the humanitarian and development organization Oxfam claimed that Israeli military operations in Gaza have transformed the territory into a “toxic wasteland” and created a humanitarian and environmental catastrophe through the “excessive use of explosive weapons.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry called the report “shameful and scandalous” and said Oxfam had “traded its credibility for campaigning.”

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An Israeli official clarified to The Times of Israel that the repairs to the Sheikh Ajlin and Sheikh Radwan sewage treatment plants would only offer temporary solutions for their damaged infrastructure.

“As long as Hamas refuses to disarm and continues to exploit equipment intended to assist residents for its military buildup, it bears direct responsibility for the inability to advance long-term solutions to improve living conditions and reconstruct the Strip,” COGAT said.

Hamas agreed to the Board of Peace’s disarmament proposal in July, but the proposal has stalled largely due to opposition from Israel, which opposes its gradual framework for the terror group to hand over its weapons. Accordingly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has refused to operationalize the governing and security bodies meant to replace Hamas, angering the US-controlled Board of Peace, which was given a mandate last year by the UN Security Council to oversee the postwar rehabilitation of Gaza.

Israel has publicly indicated more willingness to cooperate on alleviating the humanitarian crisis, announcing the establishment of a working group to address water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) issues in Gaza after Netanyahu met with US special envoy and Board of Peace architect Jared Kushner in August.

But little progress has been made through the working group since its establishment, according to an official familiar with the matter.

The European Union said in July that Israel had agreed to allow repairs to the Sheikh Ajlin and Sheikh Radwan sewage treatment plants during a meeting one month earlier between Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and European Union Commissioner Dubravka Šuica.

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The repairs would be funded by $1 billion donated by EU countries.

But the repairs require the entry of some tools and equipment that Israel says could be used by Hamas for weapons and terror infrastructure.

Monday’s COGAT statement stressed that the equipment entering Gaza in order to conduct the infrastructure repairs would be closely monitored.

The official familiar with the matter said some of Israel’s concerns about dual-use items were principled, while others appeared to be more motivated by Netanyahu’s opposition to advancing any Gaza recovery projects in the lead-up to the October 27 election, and that little has changed in the month that followed as the premier seeks to prevent an alternative government from being formed.

Earlier this month, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian Territories Ramiz Alakbarov lamented that 150,000 tents are waiting outside Gaza pending Israeli entry permissions.

Appearing to address the claim, COGAT said it has already allowed almost 100,000 into Gaza and that “requests for over 67,000 additional tents, along with other winter supplies, have been approved and remain unfulfilled.”