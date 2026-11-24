An Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv had to turn back after apparently making two thwarted attempts to reach Israel.

The EY599 flight can be shown on flight tracking sites as making two attempts to head west before turning around — one over Saudi Arabia and the other toward Bahrain.

A statement from Etihad cited by the Ynet news site says that the aircraft “was required to change its flight path over Saudi Arabia. Since the amount of fuel on board was insufficient to complete the flight on the alternative route, and continuing the flight to Tel Aviv would have resulted in exceeding the crew duty and rest time limitations set by aviation regulations, a decision was made to return the aircraft to Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi for refueling or replacing the aircraft with a larger one, changing the flight crew and departing again for Tel Aviv.”

Both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have been the subject of Iranian attacks in recent weeks, and the Saudis have also faced recent attacks from the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen amid an escalating conflict.