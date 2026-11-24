Israeli official says Netanyahu spoke with Kushner, day after ‘global pariah’ warning
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US special envoy discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza during a phone call on Tuesday, an Israeli official tells Hebrew media.
Netanyahu and Kushner agreed to continue working together on Gaza-related issues, the Israeli official adds.
The call comes a day after an interview was published in which Kushner warned that Israel is trending toward becoming a “global pariah” if it doesn’t change its approach to Gaza.
Kushner is the architect of the Board of Peace, which is tasked with overseeing the fragile Gaza truce.
The US-controlled body has intensified its rhetoric in recent days against Israel, accusing Netanyahu’s government of blocking the board from implementing its plan to disarm Hamas.
Kushner has also served as a top US negotiator on Iran issues.
Yemen’s Houthis threaten Jeddah, other Saudi ports on Red Sea if Hodeida targeted
Yemen’s Houthi armed forces say Jeddah port and all Saudi ports on the Red Sea coast will be targeted if Saudi Arabia carries out threats to attack Hodeida port.
In a statement, the group urges employees and workers at the ports, as well as people nearby, to evacuate immediately and calls on shipping companies to withdraw their vessels.
Saudi-led coalition issues evacuation warning for Yemen’s Hodeida port, in sign of potential strike
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has issued an evacuation warning for Yemen’s Hodeida port, according to a post by the coalition on X, signaling a potential strike on the area.
Hodeidah is the main port bringing food and other supplies into Houthi-controlled northern Yemen.
Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv forced to turn back after two attempts
An Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv had to turn back after apparently making two thwarted attempts to reach Israel.
The EY599 flight can be shown on flight tracking sites as making two attempts to head west before turning around — one over Saudi Arabia and the other toward Bahrain.
A statement from Etihad cited by the Ynet news site says that the aircraft “was required to change its flight path over Saudi Arabia. Since the amount of fuel on board was insufficient to complete the flight on the alternative route, and continuing the flight to Tel Aviv would have resulted in exceeding the crew duty and rest time limitations set by aviation regulations, a decision was made to return the aircraft to Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi for refueling or replacing the aircraft with a larger one, changing the flight crew and departing again for Tel Aviv.”
Both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have been the subject of Iranian attacks in recent weeks, and the Saudis have also faced recent attacks from the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen amid an escalating conflict.
Chinese tech giant Huawei convicted in US for evading Iran sanctions, stealing trade secrets
Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei is convicted in a sprawling US criminal case on charges that it had deceived banks about its business in Iran and stole trade secrets from US companies.
A federal jury in Brooklyn finds Huawei guilty on 10 of the 12 criminal counts it faced. The jury found the technology company not guilty of racketeering conspiracy, a charge alleging it had acted as a criminal enterprise.
In a statement, Huawei says the charges on which it was convicted lack legal merit and says it will “take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests.”
US authorities had targeted Huawei for years, saying the company posed national security risks. The criminal case began in 2018, and the following year the US government placed Huawei on a trade blacklist that restricted its access to US technology.
Experts have said the case has nonetheless not undermined Huawei’s business, as the company diversified and emerged as a key player in China’s push for artificial intelligence.
The trial lasted more than two months, with prosecutors calling more than 60 witnesses and the defense calling 15.
Huawei and three affiliates faced 12 charges including racketeering conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, sanctions violations and conspiring to steal trade secrets and obstruct justice.
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