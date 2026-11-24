Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US special envoy discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza during a phone call on Tuesday, an Israeli official tells Hebrew media.

Netanyahu and Kushner agreed to continue working together on Gaza-related issues, the Israeli official adds.

The call comes a day after an interview was published in which Kushner warned that Israel is trending toward becoming a “global pariah” if it doesn’t change its approach to Gaza.

Kushner is the architect of the Board of Peace, which is tasked with overseeing the fragile Gaza truce.

The US-controlled body has intensified its rhetoric in recent days against Israel, accusing Netanyahu’s government of blocking the board from implementing its plan to disarm Hamas.

Kushner has also served as a top US negotiator on Iran issues.