Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Yemen’s Houthis threaten Jeddah, other Saudi ports on Red Sea if Hodeida targeted
Yemen’s Houthi armed forces say Jeddah port and all Saudi ports on the Red Sea coast will be targeted if Saudi Arabia carries out threats to attack Hodeida port.
In a statement, the group urges employees and workers at the ports, as well as people nearby, to evacuate immediately and calls on shipping companies to withdraw their vessels.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here