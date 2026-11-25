SAN FRANCISCO, California — A former OpenAI employee accused of planting a recording device at the company’s San Francisco offices will be released on bail, a judge ruled Tuesday, according to US media.

US District Judge Alex Tse said the government’s case, limited to charges of intercepting oral communications, did not justify keeping Abdulrahman Alfozan in jail, the New York Times reported.

“There is no spy story that we are talking about right now,” Tse said, according to the Times.

While the complaint against Alfozan does not allege spying activities, US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton has previously said the case has national security implications.

According to the Times, Alfozan will be freed on a $1 million bond, with the 35-year-old to pay $500,000 and the rest guaranteed by three long-term friends.

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He will have to wear a GPS ankle monitor, obey a curfew and stay within the Northern District of California.

He is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Tse had ruled on October 19 that there was “significant” risk that Alfozan would fail to appear in court and rejected his attorneys’ request for release.

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But last week, prosecutors said they were “not aware of any” evidence that Alfozan had committed espionage, stolen trade secrets or acted as an agent of a foreign government, according to the Times.

At Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutor Nick Parker said investigators had found 540 recordings on one of Alfozan’s devices, dozens of which captured meetings at OpenAI.

“We certainly have found evidence that the defendant had trade-secret material on his computer,” Parker said, according to the Times.

Alfozan’s lawyer David Rizk said after the hearing that he was “glad the court made the right decision in releasing him.”

“I think that most or all of the government’s concerns about this situation are going to prove illusory,” he added, according to the Times.

Alfozan was arrested on October 9 and faces up to five years in prison on charges of intercepting oral communications. He has pleaded not guilty.

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His trial is set to begin on January 20, though the defense plans to seek a delay.

The defendant’s lawyer and the court’s press office did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment.