A senior commander in Hamas’s internal security apparatus was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City overnight, according to the terror group.

Hamas’s interior ministry says the strike on the Shati camp killed Muhammad Abu al-Awf, 47, director of internal security in the northern Gaza Strip, along with his wife and two teenage daughters.

The IDF has not yet commented on the strike, which comes a day after the chief of the internal security apparatus, Naim Abu Nahal, was killed in an Israeli strike.