British household energy bills to jump 26% amid Iran war, regulator says
Household energy bills for millions of Britons are set to surge by more than a quarter from January, the sector regulator Ofgem announces, as the Middle East war drives up wholesale gas prices.
Ofgem, which sets every quarter the price cap that suppliers can charge customers for electricity and gas, says the cap will increase 26 percent in January, adding around £443 ($580) to the typical annual bill.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil refinery, Riyadh financial district
- Report: Eisenkot-led bloc hopes to swear in government as soon as next Wednesday, Yisrael Beytenu expected to get defense, absorption ministries
- Likud minister hopes for reversal of government cuts to budget for rehabilitation of north, south
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