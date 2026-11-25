In a searing rhetorical assault on the settler extremists routinely attacking Palestinians and their property in the West Bank, Supreme Court President Isaac Amit on Tuesday said the violence perpetrated by settler “militias” was a desecration of God’s name and posed a threat to Zionism itself.

Writing in response to “a most urgent” request for legal intervention from Palestinian residents of the village of Burqa in the central West Bank who have been routinely assaulted by settler extremists from nearby illegal settlement outposts, Amit also sharply questioned whether the Israel Defense Forces and police were fulfilling their legal obligation to protect Palestinian civilians.

Amit further lambasted the rampant settler violence as dealing “a mortal blow to Jewish and universal values, and to the foundations of Zionism”; and harming Israel’s image as a state of the rule of law which was increasing the likelihood of the imposition of international sanctions.

“This is a systematic phenomenon involving rioters who invade the homes, villages, and orchards of Palestinian residents; brutally beat and injure the residents, steal and kill their livestock, set fire to poultry coops, destroy crops and trees, sever water and electricity lines, roam the courtyards and land of the Palestinian residents with an air of dominance and defiance, and harass them in various ways,” wrote Amit in his decision, which was issued together with Supreme Court Justices Yael Willner and Ruth Ronen, who were also presiding over the case.

“In doing so, the rioters severely damage the State of Israel’s international image as a law-abiding nation—with all the implications this carries regarding the potential imposition of international sanctions—and it would be no exaggeration to say that their actions serve as fuel for antisemitism,” continued the Supreme Court president.

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“The rioters are undermining the foundations of the Zionist vision—a vision of building, plowing, and planting—rather than one of uprooting, destruction, arson, and annihilation,” wrote Amit.

“The actions of the rioters and looters constitute a desecration of God’s name in public—plain and simple,” he continued, and said the actions of the settler extremists “violate basic Jewish ethics,” citing an excerpt from the Talmud declaring all men to be created in the image of God.

“Anyone who hears of the rioters’ deeds cannot help but wonder about the source from which they drew their upbringing and the traditions of our ancestors,” Amit added.

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Noting that “it is not the task of the court” to instruct the security services how to act, he ordered the defense minister, the commander of the IDF’s Central Command, other military officers, and the Israel Police to update the court on steps they are taking to protect the residents of Burqa by December 3.

‘Words of condemnation not sufficient’

Amit’s comments followed a wave of settler violence over the weekend, with President Isaac Herzog condemning the Jewish extremist attacks as “despicable” and an assault “on God himself,” while former prime minister Naftali Bennett accused the government of turning a blind eye to “Jewish terrorism.”

Democratic Representative Brad Schneider, one of the most vocal Israel supporters in Congress, on Tuesday dismissed Israeli condemnations of the latest settler attacks, demanding action against perpetrators who have long enjoyed overwhelming impunity.

“Words of condemnation are not sufficient for the Jewish extremist terrorists who attacked Palestinian communities in the West Bank this past weekend,” wrote the Jewish lawmaker on X.

“Israel’s leaders must not only make clear that such extremism has no place in Israeli society, they must take more concrete steps to stop these attacks before they happen,” he said. “They must fully pursue those who planned and executed the attacks, and swiftly bring those responsible to justice.”

“Mob attacks against individuals, families, or entire communities — whether Palestinians against Israelis or Israelis against Palestinians — are neither acts of resistance nor defense. They are acts of betrayal to the fundamental values of human dignity and justice and threats to the pursuit of stability, security, and peace. We must not allow the enemies of peace to stand in the way of those who seek peace,” Schneider added.

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Israel faces growing international pressure over settlement expansion and surging settler violence against Palestinians, with Britain and other European countries demanding accountability and Australia imposing sanctions targeting, among others, those supporting violent settlers.

US House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries over the weekend called for sanctions against violent settlers in the West Bank.

Also Tuesday, Channel 12 news reported that the Shin Bet has criticized Defense Minister Israel Katz for refusing to authorize administrative detention for Jewish extremists suspected of violent attacks in the West Bank.

Katz has insisted that settler violence in the West Bank should be handled by the Israel Police, not the army. He has said the IDF was neither required nor equipped to enforce civil law on Israeli residents, and that police would be reinforced to take on that responsibility.

While the television report suggested the Shin Bet as an agency supported reinstating administrative detention orders against settler extremists, it did not specify whether its director David Zini — who has long opposed the practice — was on board as well.

The Shin Bet was preparing to significantly expand the use of orders barring suspected extremists from certain areas of the West Bank, with 36 people currently subject to them, Channel 12 reported. The orders were based on intelligence that cannot be presented as evidence in court, the network said, without providing details on the nature of the evidence.

Security officials quoted in the report said the main challenge was gathering enough intelligence to thwart attacks before they occur. Since the start of the year, police, with Shin Bet assistance, have arrested 220 people suspected of involvement in attacks against Palestinians, but indictments have been filed against only 27, according to the network’s tally.

Channel 12 also cited harsh criticism within the security establishment of the justice system for releasing suspects.

Officials have reportedly proposed a joint command involving the Shin Bet, the IDF and police to tackle the rise in settler violence. A plan was said to have been drawn up and presented to Katz, but its implementation has stalled pending a decision by the Likud minister.