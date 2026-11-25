Report: Israel has known for over a decade about Iran’s chemical weapons program
Israel has known for over a decade about Iran’s development of chemical weapons, the Kan public broadcaster reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.
According to the report, materials relating to the chemical weapon program were located within some of the Iranian nuclear archives that Israel snatched in 2018, but were not seized alongside other files more relevant to the nuclear program.
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