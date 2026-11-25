Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu wrote a book about “the Mossad’s exploits in Iran” without receiving clearance to do so by the intelligence agency, according to Hebrew media reports in Hebrew media.

The book, titled “Mojtaba II: the Mossad’s Exploits in Iran,” is currently for sale online and in stores in Israel. It was apparently written by Eliyahu, a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, this year, as the title references Mojtaba Khamenei, the new supreme leader of Iran, who succeeded his father after he was killed in the opening strikes on the US-Israeli war on February 28.

The description of the book states that Eliyahu was “part of the government that made several fateful decisions” during the war in Iran, and that there were “many other decisions that cannot be written about yet.”

According to Eliyahu, however, the contents of the book are “purely fictional.”

Eliyahu is not a member of Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet, and has not held any decision-making roles in military or foreign affairs during his time in government.

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The Kan public broadcaster reported that the Mossad was never informed that the book was being written or published.

השר, הספר והמוסד: השר עמיחי אליהו הוציא ספר על מעללי המוסד באיראן – בלי שהמוסד והממשלה יודעים מכך | @gilicohen10 עם הפרטים#מהדורתכאןחדשות עם @talberman pic.twitter.com/UOnD81WApQ — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 24, 2026

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Sources told the broadcaster that the book was also published without being submitted to the Ministerial Committee for Granting Permits for Publications, which reviews requests by current and former officials to publish materials containing information gleaned in an official capacity.

Political and security officials were further quoted as saying that they first heard of the book’s existence during Kan’s request for comment on the matter, and were “surprised” that it was published at all.

Despite the reported surprise from security officials and the Mossad, Eliyahu’s office on Tuesday described the book as a “fictional thriller” and “a product of the author’s imagination.”

“The book does not describe real events and is not based on information that came to the minister in the course of his duties,” the statement said. “Not every fictional book should create a political crisis.”

Eliyahu is no stranger to controversy, notably with his history of inflammatory remarks. In November 2023, he sparked international outrage by claiming that dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip was “an option” — a statement that Netanyahu later called “detached from reality.”

Most recently, in a Knesset debate Monday night, Eliyahu called Arabs “barbarians” and “ignorant camel-riders,” who should study Torah instead of acting “like savages.” He has also repeatedly called for Israeli occupation, annexation and resettlement of the Strip, said Israel was pushing to “wipe out” Gaza and make it Jewish, and said Israel should “starve” Gazans and bomb humanitarian aid.