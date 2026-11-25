Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil refinery, Riyadh financial district
Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and Riyadh’s financial district.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree says the refinery attack caused fires and the group attacked the financial district in three phases, causing significant damage.
The group says the attack on the financial district took place yesterday, but does not give a date for the refinery attack.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Hamas says top commander in internal security apparatus killed in overnight IDF strike, along with wife and daughters
- British household energy bills to jump 26% amid Iran war, regulator says
- Report: Eisenkot-led bloc hopes to swear in government as soon as next Wednesday, Yisrael Beytenu expected to get defense, absorption ministries
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here