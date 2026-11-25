Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman tells the Kan public broadcaster that he believes Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot will be able to present a coalition government “with a clear Jewish majority” by the end of next week.

His comments to Kan’s Reshet Bet radio station come after Yashar and Yisrael Beytenu signed a coalition agreement yesterday, the details of which Liberman says will be made public following a legal review.

He says negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism have been progressing “very nicely,” but declines to share any details.

The hawkish Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chair also criticizes Eisenkot over the ongoing negotiations with Likud, as they “grant legitimacy” to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I don’t think we needed to hold negotiations with Bibi,” he tells Kan. “He needs to be held accountable for the October 7 disaster and the diplomatic disaster that has turned us into international pariahs.”