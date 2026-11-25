US President Donald Trump says the war against Iran is “funded” through January, suggesting that any military action will have to take place before then, or risk being curbed by the Democratic majority in Congress.

In an interview with The New York Post, Trump predicts that the Democrats will “take a total win and make it a loss” in Iran.

“But up until really the end of January, pretty much, you know, we’re funded,” he tells the newspaper, in response to a question about the window for a potential new offensive.

Trump also admits that Washington’s goals in Iran diverge from Israel’s, saying that while regime change is “probably doable,” he’s only concerned with its nuclear program.

“I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. I was never for or against regime change, that was never a criteria for me,” he tells the Post.