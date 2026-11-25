Iran’s IRGC Navy says 2 oil tankers hit mines, caught fire in Strait of Hormuz
Two oil tankers exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines early Wednesday while attempting to transit what the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy describes as an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz, the force says in a statement carried by state media.
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