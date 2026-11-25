The bloc led by Yashar’s MK Gadi Eisenkot hopes to swear in a new government as soon as next Wednesday, Channel 12 news reports.

The outlet says Eisenkot is hoping to sign agreements with MK Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad and MK Yair Golan’s Democrats in the coming days.

Yesterday, Golan’s party said it was freezing coalition talks with Yashar due to the ongoing talks between Eisenkot’s party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud faction. Yashar and Likud are due to hold further negotiations today.

Yashar and Yisrael Beytenu signed a coalition agreement yesterday. According to Channel 12 it is assumed that MK Avigdor Liberman’s party will get the Defense Ministry in addition to the Immigration and Absorption Ministry.

Liberman said this morning that negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party have been progressing “very nicely,” and that there would be a “Jewish-majority government.”