Ze’ev Elkin, the Likud minister in charge of rehabilitating the northern and southern border areas following the war sparked by the October 7, 2023 Hamas invasion from Gaza, tells the Kan public broadcaster that he hopes a reported NIS 300 million ($90 million) cut to the budgets of programs for both regions can still be reversed.

The cut by the Finance Ministry, due from January, reportedly falls within last month’s government approval of across the board cuts to provide funds for defense acquisition.

According to Ynet, which broke the story, the Finance Ministry has asked the Tekuma Directorate in the south and the Tnufa Directorate in the north to list the projects and funds to be reduced or scrapped by the cuts. Tekuma is to lose NIS 158 million ($47 million), and Tnufa NIS 141 million ($42 million).

The Tekuma Directorate was originally launched with a five-year budget framework from 2023 of NIS 19 billion (approx. $5.67 billion at today’s rates). In March 2025, around NIS 1.6 billion ($477 million) was shaved off to help other southern communities affected by the Hamas invasion that were located over the seven kilometer (four mile) boundary from the border that defined eligibility for aid. The Tnufa Directorate has a budget of around NIS 13 billion ($3.87 billion).

Lobby 1701, a grassroots advocacy group for residents affected by the war in the north, said yesterday: “Hundreds of thousands of residents of the confrontation line and the Galilee are calling on the government to fix this mistake. We demand an immediate discussion in the Knesset’s Finance Committee to repeal the cuts—and not let power struggles between political blocs harm settlement along the borders. The residents of the Galilee and the front line will not be pawns in the coalition chess games of any bloc.”