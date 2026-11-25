An Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv had to turn back after apparently making two thwarted attempts to reach Israel on Tuesday.

The EY599 flight, which took off at 9:40 a.m., was seen on flight tracking sites as making two attempts to head west before turning around — one over Saudi Arabia and the other toward Bahrain.

A statement from Etihad cited by the Ynet news site appeared to indicate that the reasoning was linked to the closure of airspace in Bahrain, amid ongoing Iranian attacks.

The statement said that the aircraft “was required to change its flight path over Saudi Arabia. Since the amount of fuel on board was insufficient to complete the flight on the alternative route, and continuing the flight to Tel Aviv would have resulted in exceeding the crew duty and rest time limitations set by aviation regulations, a decision was made to return the aircraft to Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi for refueling or replacing the aircraft with a larger one, changing the flight crew and departing again for Tel Aviv.”

According to flight tracking sites, the plane took off again after 5 a.m. and arrived at Ben Gurion Airport just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

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Both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have been the subject of Iranian attacks in recent weeks, and the Saudis have also faced recent attacks from the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen amid an escalating conflict in the Middle East.