Some 320 Palestinians from Gaza with dual citizenship and their companions left the Strip over the past two days, in a move coordinated by Israeli authorities.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories says the Gazans left via the Kerem Shalom Crossing to Israel, traveled to Jordan, and from there headed to other countries.

Additionally, COGAT says that since February over 7,700 people have left Gaza, while another 7,500 have entered the Strip through the Rafah Crossing with Egypt.

“Israel enables these evacuations, including unrestricted medical evacuations for patients requiring treatment abroad and the departure of Gazans with residency permits for third countries, approving more than 98% of all evacuation requests received,” COGAT says, adding that since the start of the ceasefire, over 52,000 Gazans have left the Strip through these two routes.