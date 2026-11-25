Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Military investigations have long been underway on the prohibited use of human shields by IDF troops in Gaza, Fabian says, but the matter is back in the headlines with public broadcaster Kan about to air a report on the matter and Defense Minister Israel Katz trying to block it.

Fabian reports that Naim Abu Nahal is the latest Hamas terrorist killed in an Israeli airstrike, having only been in his role as head of the terrorist group’s security apparatus for two months.

Following a report from the Defense Ministry’s rehabilitation department, Fabian reports the huge increase in the number of IDF veterans requiring psychological support after the recent wars.

Fabian discusses the diplomatic kerfuffle involving the IDF Arabic-language spokesperson, who visited a south Lebanon school in a Christian village in an area under IDF control and posted pictures of her visit on social media.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Report: IDF probing 16 cases of troops using human shields in Gaza, West Bank

Defense minister seeks to censor Kan report on IDF use of human shields in Gaza

Israel kills Hamas security chief in Gaza City, weeks after capturing predecessor

Defense Ministry says over 31,500 troops have sought its rehab services since Oct. 7

‘Violation of children’s rights’: Lebanese PM slams IDF spokeswoman’s visit to south Lebanon school

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: