Israel is estimated to possess around 90 nuclear warheads, similar to an assessment made five years ago, according to a report by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists published on November 10.

Israel has never publicly acknowledged that it possesses nuclear weapons, but it is believed to have begun producing bombs in the 1960s.

According to the report by nuclear experts, Israel continues to accumulate plutonium and has a stockpile of up to 1,000 kilograms, which could hypothetically build another 160 to 250 bombs, “assuming a second-generation, single-stage, fission-implosion warhead design with a boosted pit containing 4 to 5 kilograms of plutonium.”

The report said it was “challenging to assess” the sophistication of Israel’s arsenal, saying it hypothetically could have developed multi-stage thermonuclear weapons, or hydrogen bombs. However, the report said its analysis of information suggests Israel’s arsenal consists of single-stage, boosted fission weapons.

According to the bulletin, Israel, like most other states, uses its plutonium stores as a strategic reserve and does not intend to immediately use them to expand its nuclear arsenal.

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Regarding what it observed as ongoing activities at the Dimona nuclear reactor, the experts assessed that nuclear warheads continue to be produced there, but only for replenishing Israel’s arsenal.

The report noted that the Dimona reactor there “is nearing the end of its useful design life,” and satellite photos taken in 2021 indicated one of the largest construction projects in the area in decades.

“Moreover, satellite images from 2026 show construction of a new circular structure with a diameter like the existing reactor, although there is no indication at this point that this work is related to a nuclear reactor (it could potentially be another building type, such as a storage tank),” the report said.

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It noted that due to Israel not being a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, export controls will make it harder to replace the reactor, “forcing it to pursue other trade routes.”

Israel has maintained a longstanding policy of nuclear ambiguity, meaning the country neither denies nor affirms that it possesses nuclear weapons. For decades, Israel has said that it will not be “the first to introduce nuclear weapons into the Middle East.”

In 1986, based on information supplied by ex-Dimona nuclear technician Mordechai Vanunu, who was later convicted of treason, the Sunday Times of London estimated that Israel had produced more than 100 nuclear warheads.

Far-right Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu seemingly admitted that Israel has nuclear capabilities when he called in November 2023 “to drop what amounts to some kind of a nuclear bomb on all of Gaza” in response to Hamas’s October 7 onslaught, which saw terrorists kill some 1,200 people and kidnap 251. Similar comments were made by lawmaker Tally Gotliv, then of Likud, a few days after the massacre.

Senior Israeli officials reportedly considered using a nuclear weapon 50 years earlier in the wake of the surprise attack by Egyptian and Syrian forces that sparked the 1973 Yom Kippur War.