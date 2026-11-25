Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara arrives for a hearing in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial in the Jerusalem District Court, after being ordered by the court to appear.

She does not answer questions from the press as she makes her way into the building under tight security.

Netanyahu is not expected to attend the hearing.

Although the judges have not stated the specific reason why they wish to speak with the attorney general in court, it is thought likely that they want to discuss the possibility of dropping the bribery charge in Case 4000 against Netanyahu.

The court’s decision to have Baharav-Miara come to court comes against the background of problematic aspects of the testimony by former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit, who indicted Netanyahu in 2020 and who has been testifying in court since last month.