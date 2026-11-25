The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis says it struck Yemen’s key port city of Hodeida, while the Iran-backed group threatens to retaliate as the conflict further escalates.

The Saudi coalition has been striking Houthi-held areas of Yemen in support of the internationally recognized government, which has been battling the Houthis for territory since a civil war reignited in July.

“We targeted operational capabilities at the port of Hodeida,” the coalition posts to X, having earlier warned civilians to evacuate.

Hodeida is under Houthi control and is a key entry point for goods into Yemeni territory held by the group.

Houthi media outlet Almasirah confirms Hodeida has been targeted but does not provide details. No casualties or injuries were reported.