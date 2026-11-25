Democrats leader Yair Golan is demanding one of the three most senior ministerial portfolios – defense, foreign affairs or finance – or, alternatively, both the education and justice portfolios for his party in a prospective government headed by Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot, Channel 12 news reports.

The report comes a day after the Democrats announced they were freezing coalition talks with Yashar over the latter’s ongoing negotiations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud faction, suggesting the move may also be intended to strengthen the party’s bargaining position in negotiations over ministerial appointments.

Eisenkot reportedly seeks to retain the justice and education portfolios within his own party, while offering Golan the national security portfolio – an arrangement the Democrats are unwilling to accept.

Yashar MK Chili Tropper has been floated as a potential justice minister, with Democrats MK Naama Lazimi, Yashar MK Adi Altschuler and B’Yachad MK Meirav Cohen mentioned as possible candidates for education minister.

Meanwhile, B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett is reportedly being considered for the finance portfolio, while his No. 2, Yair Lapid, could return to the Foreign Ministry.

While Bennett and Lapid’s merged B’Yachad faction holds 12 seats, seven of those come from Bennett’s party and five from Lapid’s Yesh Atid. The Democrats, with eight seats, argue that they should not be relegated to a less senior ministerial portfolio than either of the two leaders, given their party’s greater parliamentary representation relative to each of B’Yachad’s two constituent parties.

According to Hebrew media reports, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman is expected to receive the defense portfolio and another MK from his party to receive the immigration and absorption portfolio.