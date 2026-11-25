US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the war against Iran is “funded” through January, suggesting that any military action would have to take place before then or risk being curbed by the Democratic majority in Congress.

In an interview with The New York Post, Trump predicted that the Democrats will “take a total win and make it a loss” in Iran.

“But up until really the end of January, pretty much, you know, we’re funded,” he added, in response to a question about the window for a potential new offensive.

Trump also admitted that Washington’s goals in Iran diverge from Israel’s, saying that while regime change is “probably doable,” he’s only concerned with Tehran’s nuclear program.

“I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. I was never for or against regime change, that was never a criteria for me,” he told the Post.

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The comments followed a report that said officials in the Trump administration have considered targeted assassinations of Iran’s leaders, with those in favor believing that such a move could bring an end to the war.

Those opposed to such operations reportedly believe it would put US officials in greater danger of retaliation from Tehran, encourage surviving Iranian leaders to become entrenched in their positions, and damage US standing in future diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

The US and Israel launched their war on Iran on February 28 to degrade the Iranian regime’s military capabilities, distance threats posed by Iran — including its nuclear and ballistic missile programs — and “create the conditions” for the Iranian people to topple the regime.

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There has been renewed speculation about another US-Israeli offensive against Iran, with the US president weighing whether to resume major strikes while facing political fallout at home from the nearly nine-month conflict.

Asked about Iran’s announcement that it would sue the US for a deadly February 28 airstrike on a school, Trump told The New York Post, “Well, I want compensation for the people that they’ve killed, which is far more because they’ve killed, first of all, they killed 75,000 protesters in the last seven months. But they’ve killed our people for years,” referencing Tehran’s violent crackdown on mass anti-regime protests a month before the war began.

He added, “This war started in 1979,” referring to the Islamic Revolution that deposed the shah of Iran and brought the anti-Western regime to power.

“I didn’t start it, but I was the only president that was willing to go and do it. But this war started in 1979. It’s a long time,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz has become the focus of the stalemated conflict, with Iran continuing in its efforts to blockade the waterway and targeting vessels that cross without its authorization. The US reimposed its naval blockade on Iranian ports in July, and earlier this month announced Task Force Iron Gate to restrict the movement of weapons and sanctioned materials across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

On Wednesday morning, two oil tankers exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines while attempting to transit what the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy described as an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz, the force said in a statement carried by state media.

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Tehran, meanwhile, is facing one of its worst inflation surges in decades, driven by the war, with a particularly sharp rise in food prices.

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said on Wednesday that Iran is not concerned about the US naval blockade, as cargo clearance through its non-southern borders has increased and reserves of strategic goods remain strong, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“The increase in the unloading and clearance of goods through non-southern borders sends the message that we are not concerned about the enemy’s naval blockade,” Reza Aref said.

Iran has vowed not to negotiate with the US over the lifting of its closure on the Hormuz until it meets its conditions. Iranian authorities haven’t publicly stated what those conditions are, but Iranian state media have said they include the lifting of sanctions, the ending of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, and the release of seized Iranian assets.