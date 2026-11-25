A senior officer in the IDF’s Personnel Directorate tells lawmakers that the military is struggling to retain combat officers in career service, while also facing burnout among reservists.

“We are having significant difficulty retaining personnel in combat command positions, so we are advancing solutions such as reserve officers’ courses to fill the ranks,” Brig. Gen. Amir Vadmani, chief of staff at the Personnel Directorate, tells the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Meanwhile, he says, the “issue of burnout and workload has created quite a few gaps” in managing the reserve force. “We are constantly working on ways to reduce, streamline and address this issue.”

Vadmani tells lawmakers that “support for reservists needs to be provided both before and after their deployment,” noting that 20 percent of reservists are currently students.

“Since 2023, we have carried out numerous force-building processes and expanded the reserve force by approximately 35% to distribute the burden,” he says.

Vadmani also tells the committee that the reserve duty law needs to be adjusted, as the IDF currently relies on emergency call-up orders that come with various limitations.

“We want to regulate reserve duty days and advance a temporary order that will replace the way we currently operate the reserve system,” he says.