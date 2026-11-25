Supreme Court President Isaac Amit meets with Knesset Speaker Matan Kahana for a “working meeting” for the first time since Kahana was sworn in last week.

Amit and Kahana discussed relations between the legislature and the judiciary, “protecting the honor and independence of state institutions,” and ways to strengthen public trust and “respectful dialogue between the branches of government, a statement issued by the Supreme Court says.

The swiftly arranged meeting between Amit and Kahana comes in contrast to the actions of previous speaker and Likud MK Amir Ohana, who never met one-on-one with Amit as Supreme Court president, refused to acknowledge him as president of the court, and declined to invite him to key Knesset events.

This attitude was in line with the outgoing government’s policy of not recognizing Amit as head of the court, due to Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s protracted and ultimately failed efforts to block his appointment.