IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reportedly warned lawmakers this week that the military “does not have enough tools” to handle settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

According to Army Radio, Zamir, who spoke at the Knesset’s Intelligence Subcommittee, did not explicitly call for the reinstatement of administrative detention orders against Jewish suspects that Defense Minister Israel Katz repealed two years ago, but hinted at it in his remarks about the lack of enforcement tools.

Meanwhile, the report says that according to data from the Shin Bet, the number of Jewish Israelis involved in incidents of terrorism and violence against Palestinians in the West Bank has grown in the past year.

According to the Shin Bet data, more than 700 Jewish Israelis in the West Bank are involved in such incidents, and around 100 are considered “central instigators” who lead attacks and coordinate activity at illegal outposts.

Last year, the military and Shin Bet said that some 300 Jewish extremists were involved in the violent attacks, 70 of whom were considered the “hardcore” perpetrators behind the more severe attacks.

Additionally, Army Radio reports that the Shin Bet has identified 115 settlements, outposts, and farms in the West Bank as “centers of violence” from which attacks on Palestinians originate. The report says 31 of these are new outposts established in the past year.