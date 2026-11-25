British no-frills airline EasyJet says that its annual net profit tumbled as the Middle East war sent jet fuel prices soaring, ahead of its takeover by a US private equity firm.

Profit after tax fell 96 percent to £20 million ($26 million) in the 12 months to the end of September, compared with the same period last year, EasyJet said in a statement.

Revenue increased six percent to £10.7 billion as passenger numbers increased three percent to 96.4 million.

“This year was challenging for airlines due to the Middle East conflict and its effect on demand and fuel prices, which materially impacted our financial performance,” chief executive Kenton Jarvis said.

The Middle East conflict has sharply pushed up the cost of jet fuel, hurting carriers even if many secured plenty of their kerosene before the start of the US-Iran war when prices were much lower.