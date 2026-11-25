Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is set to attend a hearing in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial in the Jerusalem District Court at noon today, after being ordered by the court to appear.

Although the judges have not stated the specific reason why they wish to speak with the attorney general in court, it is thought likely that they want to discuss the possibility of dropping the bribery charge in Case 4000 against Netanyahu.

The session is scheduled to be open to the press and public, although Baharav-Miara may request that it be held behind closed doors.

The court’s decision to have Baharav-Miara come to court comes against the background of problematic aspects of the testimony by former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit, who indicted Netanyahu in 2020 and who has been testifying in court since last month.

Mandelblit acknowledged in court that he had not reviewed a key part of the indictment in Case 4000 before signing off on it, specifically the 315 instances of alleged positive media coverage Netanyahu received from the Walla News website that comprise the alleged bribe he is accused of receiving in return for making regulatory decisions benefiting Walla owner and Bezeq majority shareholder Shaul Elovitch.

In addition, Mandelblit admitted that the wording of the caution he issued to Netanyahu in 2018 before he was questioned was “ambiguous,” in order to enable a wide probe for Case 4000.

The Jerusalem District Court has twice recommended that the prosecution drop the bribery charge, most recently in June this year, but Baharav-Miara and her prosecutors did not respond to the proposal.

Baharav-Miara did agree to dialogue over the possibility of a plea bargain earlier this year when President Isaac Herzog offered to mediate such an agreement. Netanyahu never responded to the proposal.

Along with the bribery charge in Case 4000, Netanyahu is also charged with fraud and breach of trust in Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000. The prime minister strenuously denies all the charges, and has claimed that the case is a witch-hunt against him as part of a plot to remove him from power.