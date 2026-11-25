The Central District Attorney’s Office files smuggling charges against a Kfar Saba woman who landed at Ben Gurion Airport with 18 bottles that were labeled as cleaning fluid but contained over 25 liters of gamma-butyrolactone, also known as GBL or simply “G,” a dangerous party drug that rapists sometimes use to spike victims’ drinks.

The woman, Nofar Haddad, is indicted at the Lod District Court on one count of importing a dangerous drug, which carries up to 20 years in jail.

Haddad, 34, left for Athens on November 2 and was arrested at the airport upon her return on November 11, according to the indictment.

She allegedly smuggled the drugs in three small suitcases and a carry-on bag, and was caught when customs checked her luggage after she claimed she had nothing to declare.

Prosecutors ask the court to keep Haddad in custody until the end of the proceedings against her. The request says the “massive amount” of GBL she allegedly smuggled indicates the drugs were meant to be sold and alleges that she played a “central role” in their distribution.

The request also says Haddad has no prior convictions, and that she told interrogators she was asked by a man she met in Athens in April to bring to Israel what Haddad thought was cleaning fluid from a brand that was unavailable in the country.

She invoked the right to remain silent after interrogators confronted her with evidence from her phone that indicated she was aware the cleaning fluid brand was available in Israel, and that she had in the past recommended someone take GBL, prosecutors say.

The amount of GBL Haddad allegedly imported is enough for over 10,000 doses of the drug, according to a social media post by Dr. Roy Zucker, director of LGBTQ health services at the Clalit HMO and at Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center.

The large amount reflects demand among Israeli partygoers for the potentially deadly substance, Zucker wrote earlier this month, adding that GBL’s popularity began at gay nightclubs but has since seen an “insane rise in use” and is now used by “everyone.”

The substance causes an increased sex drive and some users “become very aggressive,” but large doses can also make users faint, Zucker wrote. “Between enjoying it and dying from it, sometimes the difference is a single milliliter, or one incorrect mix.”