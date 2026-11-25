The Knesset is set to hold preliminary votes today on a series of major bills advanced by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc, including term limits and restrictions on the premiership and establishing a state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led onslaught.

The bills are expected to pass and will then be referred to committees to prepare them for the three additional readings required to become law.

The bill concerning the premiership would impose an eight-year consecutive term limit followed by an eight-year cooling-off period outside the government, bar lawmakers indicted on serious charges involving moral turpitude from forming a government, and enable the removal of sitting premiers facing such charges, subject to a Supreme Court determination.

It would also repeal a 2023 law restricting the circumstances under which a prime minister can be declared incapacitated, which was widely seen as designed to shield Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from removal over his ongoing corruption trial.

The Knesset will also vote to establish a five-member state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the October 7 attack and ensuing war, examining events from the conclusion of the 2014 Gaza war through the return of the remains of the last deceased hostage in January 2026. The commission would be required to publish an interim report within a year.

Lawmakers will also vote on a bill that would repeal a law passed by Netanyahu’s government giving the justice minister control over the department responsible for investigating police misconduct.

Meanwhile, several bills advanced by Netanyahu’s bloc will also be brought to a vote, including legislation by the ultra-Orthodox parties to freeze arrests of military draft evaders, potentially complicating Eisenkot’s ongoing efforts to secure Haredi support for a government; a bill tightening restrictions on loudspeakers at mosques, long championed by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party; and legislation requiring that the bodies of terrorists killed while carrying out attacks be buried in enemy combatant cemeteries.