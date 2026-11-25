The Knesset’s special committee tasked with repealing Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s controversial broadcasting law approves the repeal bill for its first reading in the plenum. Last week the Knesset advanced the bill in a preliminary reading. Now it must pass two more readings before passing into law.

The law, passed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in July, overhauled media regulation by removing longstanding oversight mechanisms, minimum journalistic standards and restrictions on cross-ownership, while giving the government greater influence over television ratings and the allocation of state advertising.

The legislation drew fierce criticism from media organizations and good-governance watchdogs, who warned that it would undermine press freedom and media independence. The High Court of Justice subsequently froze implementation of parts of the law.

The repeal bill, sponsored by B’Yachad MK Eitan Ginzburg and other lawmakers, would restore the previous regulatory framework and is part of a broader legislative effort by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc to reverse what they describe as anti-democratic legislation passed by the Netanyahu government.