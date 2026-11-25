The IDF and Shin Bet confirm killing a top commander in Hamas’s internal security apparatus in a strike in Gaza City overnight.

The strike killed Muhammad Abu al-Awf, 47, director of internal security in the northern Gaza Strip. According to Hamas, Abu al-Awf’s wife and two teenage daughters were also killed in the strike.

The IDF and Shin Bet say that Abu al-Awf was a “significant figure in the terror group and served as a source of expertise on efforts to restrict the IDF’s operational freedom of action in the Strip.”

“His killing deals a blow to the apparatus’s management capabilities,” the joint statement says.

Abu al-Awf had been expected by the IDF to be appointed to replace his commander, Naim Abu Nahal, the chief of the internal security apparatus, who was killed in an Israeli strike yesterday.

Abu Nahal had been in the role for only two months, after his predecessor, Muein al-Arabid, was captured by Shin Bet forces in Gaza City in September.

The Hamas internal security apparatus is used by the group to “maintain its rule in the Gaza Strip while harming the local population,” the military says.

The IDF says that during the war, the apparatus was “responsible for executing opponents of the terror group and operating torture facilities to suppress protests by opponents of Hamas’s terror rule.”

Abu al-Awf had recently been advancing attacks on Israeli troops and civilians, and acted to rebuild the terror group’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the army says, adding that he was killed “to remove the threat he posed.”

יממה לאחר שחוסל מפקדו: צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו את ראש מנגנון ביטחון הפנים של צפון רצועת עזה בארגון הטרור חמאס צה״ל ושב״כ תקפו בצפון רצועת עזה וחיסלו הלילה, את המחבל מחמד אבו אלעוף, ששימש כראש מנגנון ביטחון הפנים של צפון רצועת עזה בארגון הטרור חמאס. אבו אלעוף היה דמות משמעותית בארגון… pic.twitter.com/NfAqAwPiKG — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 25, 2026