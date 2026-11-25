UTJ head Yaakov Asher is meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hebrew-language media reports.

The meeting comes the day after it was reported that lawmakers from the ultra-Orthodox party were seeking approval from their spiritual leaders to formally open coalition negotiations with the bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, after weeks of unofficial contacts began to yield progress.

Earlier, Yisrael Beytenu chair MK Avigdor Liberman, a member of the Eisenkot-led bloc, said negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism have been progressing “very nicely,” but declined to share any details.