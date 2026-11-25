Members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition welcome the statement from the court that there is little chance for a conviction in Case 4000 in the premier’s criminal trial, indicating that it should be dropped, and that Case 2000 should be reconsidered.

The court said that in Case 1000, the third of the three cases, the prosecution should try and come to an agreement with the defense.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin refers to Netanyahu’s 2017 statement on the investigations that “there will be nothing [found], because there was nothing.”

Writes Levin: “It was already clear then.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who previously served as justice minister, says: “At this stage, the two ways to end the case are: the prosecution withdrawing the charges or the court granting a stay of proceedings on grounds of abuse of process.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir says that Netanyahu has been “persecuted for nearly a decade.”

“As we’ve been saying all along: The cases are collapsing. Now the judges are saying it out loud too. This is a witch hunt by the deep state, which wants to bring down the right and its leader. We won’t let them,” Ben Gvir writes on X.

The court’s stated position marks a significant vindication for Netanyahu. He has strenuously denied any wrongdoing and has argued that the charges against him were fabricated in an attempted coup by police and prosecutors and his political rivals.