The Knesset votes 65-48 in a preliminary reading in favor of a bill imposing term limits on prime ministers, barring lawmakers indicted on criminal charges from forming a government, and establishing a mechanism for removing sitting premiers facing such charges.

The proposed amendment to Basic Law: The Government, sponsored by Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer on behalf of the parties in Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc, would impose an eight-year consecutive term limit followed by an eight-year cooling-off period outside the government, bar lawmakers indicted on criminal charges involving moral turpitude from forming a government, and enable the removal of sitting premiers facing such charges, subject to a Supreme Court determination.

It would also repeal a 2023 law restricting the circumstances under which a premier can be declared incapacitated, which was widely seen as designed to shield Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from removal over his ongoing corruption trial.

The new legislation is aimed squarely at Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, who has held the office for a cumulative total of more than 19 years. He has been on trial for more than six years on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, all of which he denies.

The proposed restrictions would take effect in the next Knesset but apply to previous consecutive terms and pending indictments, raising questions over whether the legislation would withstand High Court scrutiny given its retroactive and apparently personal nature.

The bill will now be referred to the Arrangements Committee and is expected to be advanced by a special committee headed by Democrats MK Naama Lazimi to prepare it for the three additional readings required to become law.

The bill advances shortly after the Jerusalem District Court stated its position that there is little chance for a conviction in Case 4000 in the premier’s trial, indicating that it should be dropped, and that Case 2000 should be reconsidered. The court said that in Case 1000, the third of the three cases, the prosecution should try to come to an agreement with the defense.