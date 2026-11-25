After Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Iran is developing a chemical weapons program, a diplomatic source says that “there is no clear intelligence that something imminent is happening.”

Speaking to reporters in Tel Aviv, the diplomat adds that “the will is there” to pursue chemical weapons, however.

“It is very difficult to get information,” the diplomat cautions.

“We have weak signals about an Iranian chemical weapons program advancing but we know the Iranians have tried to move on in this area for decades,” says the diplomat.