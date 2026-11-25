In a severe blow to the prosecution, Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman tells Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara that there is little chance for a conviction in Case 4000 in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial, indicating that it should be dropped, and says that Case 2000 should be reconsidered.

Friedman-Feldman says that in Case 1000, the third of the three cases, the prosecution should try and come to an agreement with the defense.

The court’s stated position, issued after the judges asked Baharav-Miara to attend today’s hearing in the Jerusalem District Court, marks a significant vindication for Netanyahu. He has strenuously denied any wrongdoing and has argued that the charges against him were fabricated in an attempted coup by police and prosecutors and his political rivals.

The court had twice previously indicated that it did not believe the single charge of bribery in Case 4000 held water, but today’s stated court position goes much further in making clear that the judges do not envisage a conviction at all in the case. As for Case 2000, the court’s position is that it is not convinced that the allegations constitute a crime, and therefore is not convinced there is a case to answer.

Baharav-Miara says in response to the judge’s statement that she and the prosecution team will consider the court’s recommendations but that the trial needs to end in either a ruling or an “appropriate arrangement.”

Netanyahu’s lawyer Amit Hadad reportedly suggests that the two sides immediately meet to resolve the entire case, a suggestion said to have been opposed by both the court and the attorney general.

Netanyahu is on trial in three corruption cases. He faces charges of fraud and breach of trust in Case 1000 and Case 2000, and charges of receiving a bribe, as well as fraud and breach of trust, in Case 4000, the most serious of the cases.

In Case 1000, Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust for accepting luxury gifts worth hundreds of thousands of shekels from Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer. The indictment alleges that Netanyahu performed various favors and provided assistance to Milchan, in particular, in return.

In Case 2000, the prime minister is alleged to have made a quid pro quo agreement with the publisher of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Arnon Mozes, whereby Yedioth would give the prime minister more positive media coverage in exchange for legislation weakening its key rival, the Israel Hayom free sheet.

And in Case 4000, Netanyahu is accused of authorizing regulatory decisions that financially benefited Bezeq telecommunications giant shareholder Shaul Elovitch by hundreds of millions of shekels, and that in return, Netanyahu received favorable media coverage from the Walla news site, which Elovitch also owned.