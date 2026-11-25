French teams from its Defense Ministry and Foreign Ministry will be coming to Israel in the coming days to discuss Lebanon and other issues, a diplomatic source says.

The teams were recently in Lebanon.

“It is not realistic to plan anything in Lebanon without talking to Israel,” says the diplomat.

Though bilateral ties between Jerusalem and Paris have taken a sharp downturn in recent years, Israel now seems more interested in discussing ideas and practical details about Lebanon with France than it has for much of the post-October 7, 2023, period, says the diplomat.

The diplomat adds that the IDF is generally more open to discussions with the French than is the political leadership.

“France and Israel agree that there is a window of opportunity now with a willing Lebanese government,” says the diplomat, adding that both sides also agree that Hezbollah cannot be allowed to return to southern Lebanon.

However, they don’t currently agree on how to achieve that goal.

The Lebanese Armed Forces, says the diplomat, “is not yet sufficiently capable and willing to disarm Hezbollah.”

With UNIFIL’s mandate set to expire at the end of the year, France is in discussions with Israel, the US and other partners on security arrangements for southern Lebanon.

“France is not in favor of UNIFIL 2.0,” says the diplomat. “We know that UNIFIL could not do its mission completely. It did do some good things though so shouldn’t be completely discarded.”

France agrees with Israel, says the diplomat, that the pilot zones in southern Lebanon — in which the LAF is supposed to move into areas evacuated by the IDF — are not working.

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After Defense Minister Israel Katz accused the LAF of collaborating with Hezbollah, the diplomat acknowledges that part of the LAF does have connections to the Shia community, “but we don’t think there is an active connection to Hezbollah.”

France is proposing having French forces as part of a post-UNIFIL arrangement to support the LAF, says the diplomat, while the precise format and mandate will be discussed with Israel, Lebanon, and the US.

France is also pushing for a stamp of approval from the UN for any post-UNIFIL force in Lebanon, says the diplomat.