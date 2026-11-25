The Knesset votes 65-50 in a preliminary reading of a bill to establish a five-member state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led onslaught and the ensuing war.

A state commission of inquiry is Israel’s highest investigative authority, with unique power to investigate national disasters, subpoena witnesses and issue personal recommendations that can end political careers. It is established by government decision, but acts independently of the government, and comprises experts selected by the judiciary.

“We all deserve answers, and we all deserve to investigate what happened to us,” says Yashar MK Orit Farkash-Hacohen, who sponsored the legislation. “This is the beginning of a process of making things right for all Israeli citizens. We must ensure that what happened on that terrible day never happens again.”

Speaking against the bill, Transportation Minister Miri Regev echoes unsubstantiated claims made by other members of Netanyahu’s bloc that the inquiry will target “our brave and heroic soldiers. They do not want to get to the truth.”

The legislation, however, makes no provision for specifically targeting IDF soldiers or investigating them for criminal offenses, instead mandating a broad investigation into the circumstances that led to the massacre and the subsequent conduct of the war.

The commission would investigate events from the conclusion of the 2014 Gaza war through the return of the remains of the last hostage in January 2026 and would be required to publish an interim report within a year of its establishment. The bill asks for an initial NIS 7 million ($2 million) for the commission’s operations.

Establishing a state commission of inquiry has been a central demand of many of the victims’ families since the massacre and enjoys overwhelming public support according to opinion polls. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to establish such an inquiry.

Its establishment was a key campaign pledge of Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc, which has faced criticism from some bereaved families for failing to prioritize the inquiry bill since gaining a parliamentary majority in last month’s election.

The delay is understood to stem in part from the need to establish the commission through legislation rather than a government decision, since Eisenkot has yet to form a government. It is a potentially lengthy process, while the Yashar leader has limited time to form a government.