The Knesset votes 62-48 in a preliminary reading of a bill to repeal a highly controversial law passed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government giving the justice minister control over the Department for Internal Police Investigations.

The law, passed in June, removed the department from under the authority of professional prosecutors and set it up as an ostensibly independent agency within the Justice Ministry. It gave the justice minister control over the appointment of a majority of members of the five-member committee tasked with selecting the department’s director, previously appointed by a professional Civil Service Commission committee.

Justice Ministry officials, Knesset legal advisers and opposition lawmakers warned that the changes would compromise the department’s independence and politicize criminal investigations into police misconduct. The High Court has since frozen key provisions of the law.

The explanatory notes accompanying the repeal bill say the law raises “serious constitutional and institutional concerns” by linking appointment and tenure mechanisms to the political leadership, thereby undermining the department’s independence and impartiality.

“Politicization of the Department for Internal Police Investigations will severely damage public trust in the law enforcement system and the rule of law,” the notes state.

The repeal bill, sponsored by Yashar MK Roy Folkman and other lawmakers, is part of a broader legislative effort by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc to reverse elements of the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul that increased political control over the judiciary and law enforcement. It will now be referred to the Arrangements Committee, which will determine which committee will prepare the legislation for its subsequent readings.