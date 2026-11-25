The legal correspondent for the pro-government Channel 14 television network, which is highly sympathetic toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was close to tears on Wednesday after the Jerusalem District Court recommended dropping the most serious case faced by the premier in his lengthy criminal trial.

Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman told Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara that there was little chance for a conviction in Case 4000, in which Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and indicated that it should be dropped.

The judge also recommended that Case 2000, under which Netanyahu faces additional charges of fraud and breach of trust, be reconsidered, and that a deal be reached in the final case, Case 1000.

Reporting on the developments from inside the courthouse, Channel 14’s Yair Altman tearfully told the studio he “can’t help but get emotional.”

“I hoped, I hoped to reach this day and now it’s here,” he said. “I remember the countless broadcasts we did together, where we talked about this day coming and the cases collapsing under their own weight, and our colleagues just laughed at us.”

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Altman used the opportunity to take a swing at other Israeli media outlets on air, claiming: “Up until now, media outlets haven’t covered the trial, besides us, of course.”

At another point, he said he never understood how the details of the trial “were not being broadcast and weren’t being talked about anywhere else.”

Contrary to his claim, all major Israeli outlets, be they print, digital, or television, have extensively covered Netanyahu’s trial. Unlike Channel 14, however, most have not insisted from the start that Netanyahu was being persecuted.

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Netanyahu has always denied any wrongdoing in the three cases against him and alleged that he was the victim of a witch hunt by police, law enforcement and political rivals aimed at removing him from power.

The case against Netanyahu has been going on for a decade.

Then-attorney general Avichai Mandelblit first ordered a “probe” into Netanyahu in June 2016 after he was presented with information by the Lahav 433 unit that included “a long list of allegations that the prime minister had carried out apparent crimes crossing ethical norms.” The prime minister was first questioned in January 2017.

Mandelblit announced in November 2019 that he had decided to press charges against Netanyahu in three corruption cases, and the indictment was filed in January 2020 after Netanyahu abandoned an effort to secure parliamentary immunity from prosecution.

The trial began in May 2020, with Netanyahu becoming the first serving Israeli premier to stand trial.