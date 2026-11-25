Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told United Torah Judaism head Yaakov Asher that he should not be quick to join a potential coalition with MK Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, and that a solution would be found to the issue of the Haredi military draft, the Walla news site reports.

“Don’t rush to go with them. We will resolve the conscription issue. We will find the formula,” Netanyahu reportedly told Asher during the meeting.

The outlet says the meeting was also attended by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

The meeting comes the day after it was reported that lawmakers from UTJ were seeking approval from their spiritual leaders to formally open coalition negotiations with the bloc led by Eisenkot, after weeks of unofficial contacts began to yield progress.

The ultra-Orthodox community has historically shunned army service, claiming that military life is at odds with their religious culture and practices. The IDF has created programs to accommodate Haredi soldiers, but many still oppose service, and the community’s leaders seek legislation to continue broad exemptions that until recently had been granted for decades. Haredi conscription was a key issue in the elections, with opposition parties vowing to pass legislation to draft the Haredim, and the ultra-Orthodox parties threatening not to rejoin the coalition unless a law is passed to preserve their community’s military service exemptions.