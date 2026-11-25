As support for Israel drops sharply in the Democratic party in the US, President Isaac Herzog will honor outgoing Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer with the Presidential Medal of Honor, the President’s Residence announces.

“Hoyer’s lifelong love and support for Israel and the Jewish people have shone through during his decades in the House of Representatives,” says Herzog’s office. “In the 1980s, he helped Soviet Jews reach freedom from behind the Iron Curtain, and as a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, he has fought for decades to secure US funding for Israeli missile defense systems, including the Iron Dome and David’s Sling.”

“In the most challenging moments for the US-Israel partnership, Hoyer has been steadfast in upholding the bipartisan nature of support for this strategic alliance,” says the President’s Residence.

Hoyer, who is stepping down in January, has long been the unofficial leader of an annual tour of Democratic freshmen lawmakers to Israel with AIPAC. Hoyer has said that he has been to Israel 22 times, and he frequently made pro-Israel advocacy a hallmark of his tenure, including backing unconditional US aid to Israel and supporting the recognition of Jerusalem as the country’s capital.

Herzog will also award Israel’s highest civilian honor to businessman and philanthropist Charles Bronfman, Christian Zionist figure Mike Evans, French public intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy, German Jewish leader and Holocaust survivor Charlotte Knobloch, British Jewish leader Sir Gerald Ronson, Egyptian-Israeli media mogul Haim Saban, Romanian Jewish leader Silviu Vexler, and Italian Jewish community leader Johanna Arbib Perugia.

“In these challenging times, we see more clearly than ever how much our friends and partners around the world mean to us,” says Herzog in a statement. “The recipients of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor have stood by the State of Israel with determination, courage, and loyalty, and through their endeavors they embody the State of Israel and the Jewish people’s contribution of good to humanity.”

Herzog will present the nine recipients with the medal at his official residence in early January.

“I thank each of the recipients from the bottom of my heart for all they have done, and I look forward to presenting them with the medal,” he says,